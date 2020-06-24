St Lucia T10 Blast 2020: Full schedule, teams list, full squad, live streaming details

Bengaluru, June 24: The St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second T10 tournament that will be held in the Caribbean after the Vincy T10 Premier League held in St Vincent last month. The latest T10 blast could see the participation of West Indian players like Darren Sammy, who is from St Lucia, and opener Johnson Charles.
The St Lucia T10 Blast, which will see 10 teams participating, will be held at Gros Islet from June 23 to July 7. Here are the details.
1. Team details
Group A: Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphur City.
Group B: Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries Mindhood and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters.
2. Full squads
Babonneau Leatherbacks: Altenor Linus, Abraham Steven, Charles Jevon, Thomas Caleb, Anthony Kissinger, Pierre Tristan, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Henry Quaine, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Wilfred Isiah and Elizee Graig.
Central Castries Mindhood: Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.
Choiseul Clay Pots: Audy Alexander, Clem St. Rose, Jason Simon, Vince Smith, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Quincy St. Rose, Nick Joseph, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Junior Henry and Sky Laffeuille.
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.
Mabouya Constrictiors: Christian Ange, Dale Smith, Denzel James, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Rick Smith, Randal Rithal, Murgaran Shoulette, Maius Stanislaus, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Lennice Modeste and Orey Changoo.
Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond.
Soufriere Sulphur City: Ashley Hippoltye, Bradley Tisson, Julia Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Denver Didier, Quint Mesmain, Kervell Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Wayne Prospere and Xytus Emmanuel.
South Castries: Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlemagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon.
Vieux Fort North Raiders: Atanus Alberson, Chrislon Fanis, Hafeez Ali, Junior Peter, Richie Robert, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Garvey Mitchel, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Shem Paul and Ricky Hippoltye.
Labourie Bay Royals: TBD
3. Full schedule (All times IST)
June 23: Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur City: 10:00 PM.
June 24: Mabouya Constrictors vs Mon Repos Stars: 12:00 AM
Babonneu Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindhood: 10:00 PM
June 25: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Mon Repos Stars: 12:00 AM
Soufriere Sulphur City vs Mabouya Constrictors: 10:00 PM
June 26: Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions: 12:00 AM
Central Castries Mindhood vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: 10:00 PM
June 27: Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Laborie Bay Royals: 12:00 AM
Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mabouya Constrictors: 10:00 PM
June 28: Babboneu vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: 12:00 AM
Mabouya Constrictors vs South Castries Lions: 10:00 PM
June 29: Central Castries Mindhood vs Laborie Bay Royals: 12:00 AM.
Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars: 10:00 PM
June 30: Babboneu vs Vieux Fort North Raiders: 12:00 AM
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Laborie Bay Royals: 10:00 PM
July 1: Soufriere Sulphur City vs Mon Repos Stars: 12:00 AM
Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions: 10:00 PM.
July 2: Babonneau vs Laborie Bay Royals: 12:00 AM
South Castries Lions vs Soufriere Sulphur City: 10:00 PM
July 3: Super 4: 1st Group A vs 2nd Group B: 10:00 PM
Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindhood: 12:00 AM
July 4: Super 4: 2nd Group A vs 1st Group B: 12:00 AM
Super 4: 1st Group A vs 2nd Group A: 10:00 PM
July 5: Super 4: 1st Group B vs 2nd Group A: 10:00 PM
Super 4: 2nd Group A vs 2nd Group B: 12:00 AM
July 6: Super 4: 2nd Group A vs 2nd Group B: 12:00 AM.
Semifinal 1: 10:00 PM
July 7: 3rd Place play-off: 10:00 PM
Semifinal 2: 12:00 AM
July 8: The Final: 12:00 AM
Live Streaming will be on FanCode App
