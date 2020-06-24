St Lucia T10 Blast 2020: Full schedule, teams list, full squad, live streaming details

oi-Unnikrishnan G

Bengaluru, June 24: The St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second T10 tournament that will be held in the Caribbean after the Vincy T10 Premier League held in St Vincent last month. The latest T10 blast could see the participation of West Indian players like Darren Sammy, who is from St Lucia, and opener Johnson Charles.

