Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Stead denies Williamson rift and reveals 'positive' contract talks

By Peter Thompson

Wellington, July 25: Gary Stead has dismissed talk of a rift between himself and Kane Williamson and the New Zealand head coach revealed he has held positive talks over a new contract.

It has been reported that the relationship between Stead and Black Caps captain Williamson has deteriorated, with speculation that the head coach wanted Tom Latham to take over as Test skipper.

Stead denied that was the case back in May and although he says there is "positive conflict" between the two, the 48-year-old insisted they have no problem working together.

He told Stuff: "Kane and I have a really strong relationship, and we spoke about it.

"There was no basis in truth and the disappointing part is it's coming from somewhere and someone, but it's not Kane and it's not I.

"I really enjoy working with Kane. The discussions we have are robust and always directed at what's best for the team, which is something I know we are truly aligned on.

"It's like any business, you always have positive conflict and if there wasn't, then I'd be worried."

Stead is nearing the end of the two-year deal he signed to replace Mike Hesson, but hopes to extend his tenure.

"Talks have been pretty positive and, if New Zealand Cricket and the players feel as though I can keep contributing then I'd be interested in continuing on," he added.

New Zealand have not played since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and are not due to be in action until hosting West Indies in a Test series in November, subject to government approval.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Xavi tests positive for coronavirus
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue