Steve Smith rues, Rajasthan Royals did not adapt to conditions

Royals captain Steve Smith said they lost too many wickets upfront and that made it difficult for them to chase the target of 175 effectively.

"The match didn't quite go to plan, but that happens in T20 cricket sometimes. I think it could go one way or another, the decision at the toss and deciding to bat first. We lost too many wickets up front, a few of us probably thought we're still playing at Sharjah!," said Smith in the post-match presentation.

Smith also said they did not adapt to the bigger ground in Dubai.

"The far side is a very big side, we didn't see too many balls go up above that fence there. We probably didn't adapt as well as we could have to the wicket and the dimensions. We'll wait and see about switching the Playing XI around," said Smith.

Smith had a terrible match as a batsman, getting out early to his Australian team-mate Pat Cummins.

"It wasn't much of a battle! I just spoke to him and he said you normally smack those in the nets. Yeah, got a good one tonight," said Smith.