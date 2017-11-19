Smith will bowl in the Ashes, says Lehmann

Sydney, Nov 19: Steve Smith may not be particularly keen to bowl in the Ashes, but Australia coach Darren Lehmann expects his captain to get through some overs after the hosts settled on a four-man attack.

Smith was viewed as a genuine all-round prospect when he made his international debut in 2010. However, his sometimes erratic leg-spin has almost disappeared from view in recent years, with a focus on batting reaping rich rewards.

Last month, the 28-year-old cited his heavy workload as a factor when stating: "I certainly could bowl if need be, I'd prefer not to."

Yet Australia's decision to select Shaun Marsh at six, rather than an all-rounder, means Smith is likely to be needed when England are batting.

"He'll have to bowl at some stage, I'm sure," said Lehmann of his skipper, who picked up five wickets in the 2013 Ashes.

"England are a quality side and he's got some key wickets against England before. So he'll bowl at some stage.

"We're always trying to make him bowl. He'll certainly bowl some during the series."

Lehmann is confident Australia can prosper with just four frontline bowlers, after using the tactic in four out of six home Tests last season.

"We didn't play one last year so we were comfortable with three fast bowlers and Lyon," Lehmann added.

"We're really comfortable we can get 20 wickets with that."

Source: OPTA