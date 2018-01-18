Stokes court date on same day as supposed England comeback

London, January 18: Ben Stokes is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court to answer an affray charge on the same day the all-rounder was expected to make his England comeback.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday revealed that Stokes is clear to resume his international career and was due to fly ahead of the Twenty20 Internationals in New Zealand next month.

England will face the Black Caps in Wellington on February 13, but Avon and Somerset Police on Thursday annouced that is the date that Stokes is due in court.

Stokes was on Monday charged with one count of affray in relation to an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

Source: OPTA