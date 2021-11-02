Stunning! Yuvraj Singh announces his decision to come out of retirement; fans go crazy

Yuvraj announced his return plans via his Instagram account, though he did not divulge any details viz the name of the tournament or the reason for such a rethink.

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," wrote Yuvraj on his Instagram.

In that post, Yuvraj also supported the Indian cricket team which has been struggling in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. India have lost both their matches so far against Pakistan and New Zealand to be placed 5th on the six-team Group 2.

In that context, several people had wished India to have a power-hitter like Yuvraj in their batting line-up as their batsmen struggled against pace and spin alike in the UAE pitches that have played slow and low so far.

It may be recalled that Yuvraj announced his retirement in Mumbai in a press conference and the multiple World Cup winner did not get a farewell match much like his one-time teammates MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.

After 25 years, in and around 22 yards, and after almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on," Yuvraj had said.

"I am extremely lucky to play 400-plus games for India. I would never have imagined this when I started my career as a cricketer. It was a love-hate relationship with the sport, in retrospect.

“I don't think I hated the game, because the love I have for it today, which will remain a constant till the end of my life. I can't really express in words what is that feeling," he had said.