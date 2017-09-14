Kohli appreciated my intelligent bowling, says Subhojit Chakraborty a signal worker

Bengaluru, September 14: Subhojit Chakraborty still remembers the pat on his back from Virat Kohli. It was 2009 when Kohli was trying to elevate rapidly to reach the world cricket’s superstars’ lane.

The current Indian skipper and one of the most decorated batsmen in the world took part in the invitational 50 overs tournament in Bengal. It was P Sen Trophy final between Mohun Bagan and Town Club at the Eden Gardens. Kolhi, represented Mohun Bagan in that final, struck a blistering 184 off 121 balls!

But finally, Kohli had to go back to the pavilion after he was caught at long on by a delivery from Subhojit, the off-spinner and batsman of Town Club. Subhojit captured five wickets and also scored 45 runs but his club still failed to win the match.

Subhojit has been now far from the game for the last six years. He is currently an employee of South Eastern Railway, the all rounder works in the signal controlling department and still remembers Kohli’s appreciation after being out to his delivery.

Subhojit said recently, “We were mesmerized by Virat’s thundering batting. He was so ease on both the side. He was continuously hitting sixes even when the deliveries were being put on the off-stamp!

"Having watched it minutely I started bowling round the wicket and tried to deliver loops and keep it on the leg-middle stamp. My plan clicked and Kohli finally gave the catch at long on to Sourav Tiwari.”

Subhojit added, “Kohli appreciated my intelligent bowling after the end of the match and he patted on my back saying that I would be an effective bowler for both state and India in future.”

The former bowler regrets the he had no other alternative than quitting the game and accept Railway job. He explained, “We were financially so poor that I was badly in need of a permanent job. But now I sometimes dream of contributing to the game by teaching spin bowling to the kids.”