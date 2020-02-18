Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

SRH’s IPL 2020 league phase schedule
|DATE
|MATCH
|TIME
|VENUE
|April 1, Wednesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|8 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 4, Saturday
|Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Mohali
|April 7, Tuesday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Bengaluru
|April 12, Sunday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|4 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 16, Thursday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 19, Sunday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Chennai
|April 21, Tuesday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Jaipur
|April 26, Sunday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
|8 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 30, Thursday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|8 PM
|Hyderabad
|May 3, Sunday
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Delhi
|May 5, Tuesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8 PM
|Hyderabad
|May 9, Saturday
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Mumbai
|May 12, Tuesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab
|8 PM
|Hyderabad
|May 15, Friday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Kolkata
SRH squad for IPL 2020
The Sunrisers Hyderabad enter IPL 2020 with 24 players.
They are: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem
Team News – SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson. Williamson will be well-supported by David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to name a few.
While they lost Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who received a year ban, they also released the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda and Ricky Bhui.
However, they did bring in seven players during the auction, in form of India under-19 skipper Priyam Garg, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, West Indies' Fabian Allen and three more uncapped players. With most of the starters retained, Sunrisers will look to target a title.
SRH IPL record
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the title in 2016 and ended as runners up in 2018, when they came second best to their south Indian rivals Chennai Super Kings. They have also reached the play-offs in three other seasons.