Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

Bengaluru, February 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set for the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), which is scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai.

Sunrisers, who replaced Deccan Chargers as the Hyderabad franchise, made their IPL debut in 2013. They will open their home campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which received an award for the best ground and pitch.

They will travel to Mohali for their first away game of the campaign against Kings XI Punjab on April 4 and end their league phase with an away trip to Kolkata to face Knight Riders on May 15.

They will enter the new season with their sights set on adding a second title to their kitty. Here myKhel offers you the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad, squad, venue and timings.

SRH’s IPL 2020 league phase schedule DATE MATCH TIME VENUE April 1, Wednesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 8 PM Hyderabad April 4, Saturday Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Mohali April 7, Tuesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Bengaluru April 12, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 4 PM Hyderabad April 16, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8 PM Hyderabad April 19, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Chennai April 21, Tuesday Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Jaipur April 26, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 8 PM Hyderabad April 30, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 8 PM Hyderabad May 3, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Delhi May 5, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 PM Hyderabad May 9, Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Mumbai May 12, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab 8 PM Hyderabad May 15, Friday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Kolkata SRH squad for IPL 2020 The Sunrisers Hyderabad enter IPL 2020 with 24 players. They are: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem Team News – SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson. Williamson will be well-supported by David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to name a few. While they lost Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who received a year ban, they also released the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda and Ricky Bhui. However, they did bring in seven players during the auction, in form of India under-19 skipper Priyam Garg, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, West Indies' Fabian Allen and three more uncapped players. With most of the starters retained, Sunrisers will look to target a title. SRH IPL record Sunrisers Hyderabad won the title in 2016 and ended as runners up in 2018, when they came second best to their south Indian rivals Chennai Super Kings. They have also reached the play-offs in three other seasons.