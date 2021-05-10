Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sunrisers Hyderabad owners donate Rs 30 crore in India's fight against COVID-19

By Pti
Sunrisers Hyderabad owners donate Rs 30 crore in Indias fight against COVID-19
Sunrisers Hyderabad owners donate Rs 30 crore in India's fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, May 10: Owners of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sun TV, on Monday (May 10) donated Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 relief work being undertaken by the state and central governments along with various NGOs.

India is battling a devastating health crisis in the second wave of the global pandemic, which is currently causing over 4,000 daily deaths.

"Sun TV Network is donating a sum of Rs 30 crore to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," Sunrisers Hyderabad said in a statement posted on their twitter handle.

"This will be spent on several initiatives currently underway at various states of India including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by Government of India and State governments. 2. Partnering with NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines etc."

The 2016 IPL champions also said that "the company will leverage its resources, including all its media assets, to spread greater awareness among millions of our TV viewing audiences across India and rest of the world."

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha, along with three other players from two different franchises, and two coaches from another team had tested positive, leading to the indefinite suspension of the IPL last Tuesday.

More SUNRISERS HYDERABAD News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by an innings and 147 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, May 10, 2021, 14:09 [IST]
Other articles published on May 10, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments