Suryakumar Yadav gives savage reply for his non-selection to India squad; guides Mumbai Indians to victory

Suryakumar hammered an unbeaten 43-ball 79 that contained 10 fours and 3 sixes to take Mumbai Indians a step closer to the IPL 2020 play-offs. Along with the result, Suryakumar also stoked the debate as why he was not included in the India squads to tour Australia.

The national selectors under Sunil Joshi had named three India squads for Tests, ODIs and T20Is to travel to Australia but the Mumbai batsman was not in any of them. It had cause widespread disappointment.

Came in at No 3 after the early departure of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar controlled the chase quite brilliantly, and the reaction he made after scoring the winning runs was for million dollars.

Suryakumar revealed how remained so calm under pressure. "I was looking to finish the game and I am quite happy to have finished it. A lot of meditation has helped me," Surya Kumar said during the post-match presentation.

"One four over cover off Chahal and the backfoot punch off Steyn were my favorites shots of the day. I have worked on my game during the lockdown. I used to love playing on the on-side before and now my off-side game too works. The team management told me before the start of the tournament that you have played enough to take the game deep and I am happy to have finished off the game," he said.

Mumbai stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard too lavished praise on Suryakumar and asked him to stay patient without worrying about rewards. "We lost a few wickets but Surya took us home. Imagine, someone coming in at that number and batting at that strike rate despite a wicket going down. The most he can do is continue performing for us. As an individual if you continue to be consistent, the rewards will come," said Pollard.