Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022 with forearm injury; Another blow for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the IPL 2022 and will face Kolkata Knight Riders in a league match on Monday (May 9).

What Happened To Suryakumar Yadav?

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on his left forearm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with he BCCI medical team,” read a statement by the MI.

Suryakumar has been the second highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians with 303 runs from 8 matches with 3 fifties at an average over 43 and he also has strike rate of 145.67. N Tilak Varma is the highest run-getter for Mumbai with 328 runs from 10 matches.

It may be recalled that Suryakumar had joined the MI squad for IPL 2022 after a couple of matches as he was recovering from an injury.

Suryakumar and Tilak were only bright spots for Mumbai in an otherwise forgettable season where they lost first 8 matches of the IPL 2022. Skipper Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, whom they bought back in the auction for Rs 15 crore, and veteran Kieron Pollard, all came up with underwhelming effort with the bat in the IPL 2022.

It has led to them getting eliminated in the group stage itself and now they are to miss the IPL playoffs for the second straight year after missing out in IPL 2021 which was held in the UAE.

Now, all the MI can hope for playing for pride and going out of the IPL 2022 on a blazing note, along the way playing the role of party poppers for some other teams. The MI had defeated table toppers Gujarat Titans in their previous match as Daniel Sams defended 8 runs in the last over of the match.