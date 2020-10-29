Suryakumar Yadav vs Virat Kohli: Fans vent anger on Kohli for sledging Mumbai batsman

1. Kohli vs Surya incident

There was a moment of altercation when Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli tried to get under Suryakumar's skin. It happened in the 13th over of the MI innings as Suryakumar was leading the chase with aplomb.

Kohli walked towards him with ball in his hand and tried to talk something with him, a clear indication of trying to unsettle the batsman. But Suryakumar showed immense maturity and just looked back at Kohli and walked away from the eye of confrontation.

2. Fans angry on Kohli

The video and pictures went viral in the social media and people put blame squarely on Kohli for trying to sledge Suryakumar without any slightest of provocation.

3. Meditating Suryakumar

Suryakumar later talked about the newfound calmness in his nature. "I have been practicing meditation and that perhaps helped me," he told host broadcaster, not necessarily a mention about him coming face to face with Kohli but more about keeping his composure during a tight chase.

4. Pollard, MI back Suryakumar

Mumbai skipper Kieron Pollard too had backed Suryakumar and said he would have been disappointed not to get selected for the Indian team. Pollard, who is leading Mumbai Indians in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma, said: "Deep down, he would have been disappointed about not getting selected to India as he would have dreamt about wearing the blue jersey of his country. But what he can do is to score runs and keep his patience. Rewards will come."