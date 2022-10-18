Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament: Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 20 runs, clinch QF berth

In a group A match, Mumbai scored 159 for 6, courtesy Shaw's 17-ball-32 with three fours and two sixes and Jaiswal's 27-ball-46. Jaiswal's innings was studded with seven fours and two sixes.

Sarfaraz Khan (37 off 36 balls) and Shivam Dube (26 off 28 balls) also made useful runs at the back-end. For Rajasthan, the most successful bowler was leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, with figures of 2/18.

In reply, Rajasthan were restricted to 139 for 7 in 20 overs with pacer Tushar Deshpande ending with fine figures of 2/12 in 4 overs. It was Samarpit Joshi, whose 28-ball-32 became Rajasthan's undoing as he consumed a lot of dot balls towards the later part of the innings.

Seamer Mohit Avasthi also got 2/29 in 4 overs. Mumbai now have 20 points from five games with two more matches left.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 159/6 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 32, Yashasvi Jaiswal 46, Rahul Chahar 2/18). Rajasthan 139/7 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 46, Tushar Deshpande 2/12).

Mumbai won by 20 runs.

Assam 134/5 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 49, Rishav Das 35, Yuvraj Singh 2/18) Railways 135/2 in 18.5 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 62).

Railways won by 8 wkts.

Vidarbha 157/6 in 20 overs (Jitesh Sharma 34, Atharva Taide 36, Mayank Mishra 2/27) Uttarakhand 155/8 in 20 overs (Aditya Tare 46, Yash Thakur 4/22).

Vidarbha won by 2 runs.

Mizoram 94/6 in 20 overs (Taruwar Kohli 26, Kamal Tripathi 4/11). Madhya Pradesh 98/4 in 12.1 overs (Shubham Sharma 31).

MP won by 6 wickets.