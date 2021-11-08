Cricket
T20 WC 2021 semifinals: Explained: Teams, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Tie & Super Over, Rest Day Rules

Dubai, November 8: After some hard-fought cricket, the semifinalists of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 (T20 WC 2021) have been identified. The last four round will start from Wednesday (November 10).

Here’s then a lowdown on the semis — teams, schedule, telecast details, rules etc.

England, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand have entered the semifinal of the mega event after some consistent efforts in the group stages.

Wednesday, November 10: England vs New Zealand, 7.30 PM IST

Thursday, November 11: Pakistan vs Australia, 7.30 PM IST.

If the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match (minimum 5 overs a side) cannot be bowled on the scheduled day, then the match will be completed on the reserve day.

If a match starts on the scheduled day and overs are reduced following an interruption but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.

If any of the semifinal matches are tied, a Super Over will be played. If the Super Over is a tie, then subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner. Except exceptional circumstances, there shall be an unlimited number of Super Overs played to achieve a result.

If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, then the team that finished first in its Super 12s Group will progress to the final.

According to the playing conditions, in circumstances where there are unavoidable time constraints (for example, a requirement to switch off floodlights at a certain time etc) which do not allow the completion of multiple Super Overs, the Match Referee may limit the number of Super Overs and shall advise both the captains accordingly prior to the start of the first Super Over.

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 9:31 [IST]
