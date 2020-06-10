T20 World Cup 2020: ICC decides to take a call on the event by next month

The ICC said they will to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.

This contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner and host considerations ensuring any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport, its Members and fans.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that.

"We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision."

The Board discussed the ongoing issue of tax exemptions required for ICC events and agreed to extend the deadline given to the BCCI to provide a tax solution to December 2020.

The Board also received an update on the independent investigation into confidentiality of Board matters. The enquiry, which is being led by the ICC Ethics Officer, will be supported administratively by a sub-group of the Board comprising Independent Director Indra Nooyi and Chair of the F&CA Ehsan Mani. All Members of the Board and ICC Management are party to the enquiry.