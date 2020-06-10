Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

T20 World Cup 2020: ICC decides to take a call on the event by next month

By
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC decides to take a call on the event by next month and continues to explore all avenues to deliver the tournament on schedule.
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC decides to take a call on the event by next month and continues to explore all avenues to deliver the tournament on schedule.

Bengaluru, June 10: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Wednesday (June 10) agreed to continue exploring a number of contingency plans regarding the future of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 until next month while planning for delivery of the events in the scheduled window is ongoing.

The ICC said they will to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.

This contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner and host considerations ensuring any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport, its Members and fans.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that.

"We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision."

The Board discussed the ongoing issue of tax exemptions required for ICC events and agreed to extend the deadline given to the BCCI to provide a tax solution to December 2020.

The Board also received an update on the independent investigation into confidentiality of Board matters. The enquiry, which is being led by the ICC Ethics Officer, will be supported administratively by a sub-group of the Board comprising Independent Director Indra Nooyi and Chair of the F&CA Ehsan Mani. All Members of the Board and ICC Management are party to the enquiry.

More ICC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC postpones T20 WC call to next month
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 21:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue