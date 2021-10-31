T20 World Cup 2021, India vs New Zealand: Bangar feels experienced Ashwin may get nod over Chakravarthy

India opted for the mystery spin of Varun Chakravarthy in their 10-wicket loss against Pakistan last week. Chakravarthy, who did well for Kolkata Knight Riders in the recent IPL 2021, ended with figures of 0 for 33 in his 4 overs.

During IPL 2021, the KKR spinner was effective on wickets in Sharjah, where his team had a great record enroute to the final, which they lost in Dubai.

With game against New Zealand also being played in Dubai, Bangar said that season spinner Ashwin should come into the playing XI in place of the mystery spinner Chakravarthy.

"Varun Chakravarthy's recent performances in UAE. He was very effective at Sharjah, but not in Dubai - where this game will be played. Taking into account the importance of the game, the number of matches played by Varun Chakravarthy is a little less, and his international experience is a little less," Bangar said on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

"For a game of this significance, you would definitely want somebody with temperament and experience. So, in my opinion, Ravichandran Ashwin may get the nod in place of Varun Chakravarthy," he added.

India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup on Sunday (October 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both sides will enter the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan and will look to get a win as they aim to finish in the top two spots in Group 2.

Earlier, former Australia spinner Shane Warne had predicted that either India-Pakistan or England-Australia will square off in the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Warne's prediction came after England hammered Australia by eight wickets on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Super 12 stage.

"I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi's & final...England, Australia, Pakistan and India. Semi's - Eng V India, Aust V Pak So final will be either India V Pak or Aust V England," tweeted Warne.