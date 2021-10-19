T20 World Cup 2021: Liam Livingstone doubtful for tournament with finger injury

According to a report in Sky Sports, England will assess Livingstone's injury during the next 24 hours and take a call on his availability for the tournament.

Earlier ESPNCricinfo reported that the England all-rounder is in minor doubt for the team's opening game against West Indies, but if latest reports are to believed, it could be a blow for the 2010 Champions, who are already without some top T20 players.

Livingstone suffered the injury in the closing stages of England's seven-wicket defeat to India when he attempted to take a catch of Ishan Kishan in deep mid-wicket boundary.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a spokesperson from the England camp said Livingstone's injury would be assessed "in next 24 hours" and he is unlikely to feature in the team's next practice match against New Zealand on Wednesday (October 20).

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said Livingstone was fine but admitted that the injury was a "bit of a scare" for the team.

"I think he's alright. I think it's just bruising on the back of the hand but I think he'll be fine. Obviously, it was a bit of a scare at the time but he said it was fine, so hopefully he's all good, "ESPNcricinfo quoted Moeen as saying.

"He's a brilliant player - he's been playing really well over the last couple of years. Hopefully he can carry that form into the World Cup and I feel like it's going be a big stage for him," he added.

Before his injury, the 28-year-old had bowled two overs and got the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli. With the bat, Livingstone scored 30 off 20 deliveries. However, Kishan and KL Rahul played blazing knocks to help India complete the run chase.

Livingstone was named as a replacement for star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had taken a break from cricket to focus on his mental health. Apart from Stokes, England is also without the services of Sam Curran and Jofra Archa, who are injured.

England will play New Zealand in another warm-up game on Wednesday (October 20) before opening their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies in their on Saturday (October 23).

