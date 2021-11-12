T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand's Devon Conway out of final, India tour with broken hand

The 30-year-old sustained the injury when he struck his bat in frustration after being dismissed in Wednesday's thrilling semi-final win over England in Abu Dhabi.

An X-ray on Thursday (November 11) confirmed a break to the fifth metacarpal in his right hand.

Conway had been one of the Black Caps' stars in the win over England, striking 46 from 38 balls, but he will have to watch Sunday's clash with Australia from the stands.

He will also miss New Zealand's three T20Is in India following the final and two subsequent Tests against the same nation.

Coach Gary Stead said: "He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time.

"Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the Black Caps and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is, so we're really trying to rally around him.

"It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding, and while it's not the smartest thing he's done, there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury."