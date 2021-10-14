Cricket
T20 World Cup 2021: Team India jersey displayed at Dubai's Burj Khalifa

By
Burj Khalifa lights up with Team India jersey (Image Courtesy: Screen capture of MPL Twitter video)
Burj Khalifa lights up with Team India jersey (Image Courtesy: Screen capture of MPL Twitter video)

Dubai, October 14: Team India's new jersey was displayed at the World's tallest structure - the Burk Khalifa in Dubai, one of the host cities of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Before the showpiece event starts this Sunday (October 17), MPL Sports, the official kit sponsors of Indian team, marked the launch of the new Team India 'Billion Cheers Jersey' with a scintillating light show at the Burj Khalifa on Wednesday (October 13) night.

And it was a night to remember for all the cricket fans who have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the brand new jersey of the Indian cricket team.

In a video posted by the MPL Sports' official Twitter handle, the Burj Khalifa was shown brightly lit with the new Team India jersey.

"For the first time ever, a Team India Jersey lit up the @BurjKhalifa. The #BillionCheersJersey inspired by the cheers of a billion fans reached new heights, quite literally. Are you ready to #ShowYourGame and back Team India?" tweeted the MPL Sports.

A few fans also posted pictures of Team India's jersey displayed at Burj Khalifa on social media as they joined the Billion Cheers.

In a first-of-a-kind initiative, the shirt features soundwaves of the fans' cheers from iconic past matches and is an ode to their unwavering support over the years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (October 13) as unveiled the new jersey of the men's team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

BCCI along with MPL Sports unveiled the jersey on their social media handles. The showpiece event in UAE and Oman starts on October 17, but India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

(With Agency inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 14:19 [IST]
