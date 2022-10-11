T20 World Cup 2022: Broadcasters List, TV Channel List in India, Groups, Venues, Timing & Live Streaming Info

The show-piece tournament will see 16 teams compete for the coveted title. In the round 1 group stage, 8 teams divided into two groups of 4 will play in single round-robin matches with group winner and runner up progressing to the Super 12, which is already occupied by 8 other teams.

As for the groupings of round 1, Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group A with Namibia, Netherlands and UAE, while West Indies are in Group B with Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

In the Super 12, twelve teams will be divided into two groups of six with the top two from each group after single round-robin matches reaching the semifinal. The winner of the semifinals will clash in the final.

The eight teams already in the Super 12 are - Australia, New Zealand, England and Afghanistan in Group 1, while India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are in Group 2.

The round 1 group stage starts on October 16 and concludes on October 21 with the Super 12 starting on October 22 and concluding on November 6. The semifinals will take place on November 9 and 10 followed by the final on November 13.

Here is all you need to know about the date, time and telecast information for T20 World Cup 2022:

T20 World Cup 2022 start date and timing When does T20 World Cup 2022 start and end? The T20 World Cup 2022 starts on October 16 with the round 1 group stage and ends with the final on November 13. What time do the T20 World Cup 2022 matches start? The match timings vary due to change in venue with the start times at 5:30 AM IST, 8:30 AM IST, 9:30 AM IST, 12:30 PM IST, 1:30 PM IST and 4:30 PM IST. T20 World Cup 2022 Broadcasters List Who holds the Broadcast rights for T20 World Cup 2022? Star Network will have television rights in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives while PTV & ARY Digital Networks will broadcast the games in Pakistan. Gazi TV and Rabbithole will telecast and live stream matches in Bangladesh. Sky Sports will televise and stream games in the UK while Fox Sports, Channel Nine and Kayo will show the games in Australia. Willow TV and ESPN+ will show the matches in USA with Canada having live streaming through Hotstar, like with India, where Disney+ Hotstar will stream the games. Here is the list: Country or Territory TV Channel Live Streaming India Star Network Disney+ Hotstar Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Network - Pakistan PTV & ARY Digital Networks TBC Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole Canada Times Internet (Willow) Hotstar USA Times Internet (Willow) ESPN+ USA, Central & South America and Mexico - ESPN+ Caribbean ESPN ESPN United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky Sports Sub Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport Singapore StarHub StarHub Malaysia Astro Yupp TV Hong Kong Now TV Now TV, Yupp TV Australia Fox Sports, Channel Nine Kayo New Zealand Sky Sport Sky Sport PNG, Fiji & Pacific Islands PNG Digicel PNG Digicel Rest of the World(Continental Europe, SE Asia & Central /South America) - Yupp TV Which TV channel will telecast T20 World Cup 2022 events in India? In India, fans can watch matches on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. How to stream T20 World Cup 2022 events online in India? T20 World Cup 2022 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India. T20 World Cup 2022 Groups What is the grouping information for T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 and the Super 12? Round 1 Groups Group A Group B Sri Lanka West Indies Netherlands Ireland UAE Zimbabwe Namibia Scotland Winner and runner up of both groups will progress to Super 12 Super 12 Groups Group 1 Group 2 Australia India England Pakistan New Zealand South Africa Afghanistan Bangladesh Group A Winner Group B Winner Group B Runner Up Group A Runner Up T20 World Cup 2022 Venues The round 1 group stage matches will be held in Geelong and Hobart, while the action will also shift to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth for the later stages. Here is a look at the venues: ● Geelong - Kardinia Park ● Hobart - Bellerive Oval ● Adelaide - Adelaide Oval ● Brisbane - The Gabba ● Perth - WACA or Perth Stadium ● Sydney - Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ● Melbourne - Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)