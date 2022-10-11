Cricket
T20 World Cup 2022: Broadcasters List, TV Channel List in India, Groups, Venues, Timing & Live Streaming Info

By
T20 World Cup 2022 will begin on October 16 (Image Courtesy: @T20WorldCup Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2022 will begin on October 16 (Image Courtesy: @T20WorldCup Twitter)

Bengaluru, October 11: The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia will start with round 1 group stage double-header on Sunday (October 16) at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

The show-piece tournament will see 16 teams compete for the coveted title. In the round 1 group stage, 8 teams divided into two groups of 4 will play in single round-robin matches with group winner and runner up progressing to the Super 12, which is already occupied by 8 other teams.

As for the groupings of round 1, Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group A with Namibia, Netherlands and UAE, while West Indies are in Group B with Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

In the Super 12, twelve teams will be divided into two groups of six with the top two from each group after single round-robin matches reaching the semifinal. The winner of the semifinals will clash in the final.

The eight teams already in the Super 12 are - Australia, New Zealand, England and Afghanistan in Group 1, while India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are in Group 2.

The round 1 group stage starts on October 16 and concludes on October 21 with the Super 12 starting on October 22 and concluding on November 6. The semifinals will take place on November 9 and 10 followed by the final on November 13.

Here is all you need to know about the date, time and telecast information for T20 World Cup 2022:

T20 World Cup 2022 start date and timing

When does T20 World Cup 2022 start and end?

The T20 World Cup 2022 starts on October 16 with the round 1 group stage and ends with the final on November 13.

What time do the T20 World Cup 2022 matches start?

The match timings vary due to change in venue with the start times at 5:30 AM IST, 8:30 AM IST, 9:30 AM IST, 12:30 PM IST, 1:30 PM IST and 4:30 PM IST.

T20 World Cup 2022 Broadcasters List

Who holds the Broadcast rights for T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Network will have television rights in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives while PTV & ARY Digital Networks will broadcast the games in Pakistan.

Gazi TV and Rabbithole will telecast and live stream matches in Bangladesh.

Sky Sports will televise and stream games in the UK while Fox Sports, Channel Nine and Kayo will show the games in Australia.

Willow TV and ESPN+ will show the matches in USA with Canada having live streaming through Hotstar, like with India, where Disney+ Hotstar will stream the games.

Here is the list:

Country or Territory TV Channel Live Streaming
India Star Network Disney+ Hotstar
Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Network -
Pakistan PTV & ARY Digital Networks TBC
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole
Canada Times Internet (Willow) Hotstar
USA Times Internet (Willow) ESPN+
USA, Central & South America and Mexico - ESPN+
Caribbean ESPN ESPN
United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky Sports
Sub Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport
Singapore StarHub StarHub
Malaysia Astro Yupp TV
Hong Kong Now TV Now TV, Yupp TV
Australia Fox Sports, Channel Nine Kayo
New Zealand Sky Sport Sky Sport
PNG, Fiji & Pacific Islands PNG Digicel PNG Digicel
Rest of the World(Continental Europe, SE Asia & Central /South America) - Yupp TV

Which TV channel will telecast T20 World Cup 2022 events in India?

In India, fans can watch matches on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

How to stream T20 World Cup 2022 events online in India?

T20 World Cup 2022 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

T20 World Cup 2022 Groups

What is the grouping information for T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 and the Super 12?

Round 1 Groups

Group A Group B
Sri Lanka West Indies
Netherlands Ireland
UAE Zimbabwe
Namibia Scotland

Winner and runner up of both groups will progress to Super 12

Super 12 Groups

Group 1 Group 2
Australia India
England Pakistan
New Zealand South Africa
Afghanistan Bangladesh
Group A Winner Group B Winner
Group B Runner Up Group A Runner Up
T20 World Cup 2022 Venues

The round 1 group stage matches will be held in Geelong and Hobart, while the action will also shift to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth for the later stages. Here is a look at the venues:

Geelong - Kardinia Park

Hobart - Bellerive Oval

Adelaide - Adelaide Oval

Brisbane - The Gabba

Perth - WACA or Perth Stadium

Sydney - Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

Melbourne - Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 15:09 [IST]
