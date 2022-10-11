T20 World Cup 2022: Broadcasters List, TV Channel List in India, Groups, Venues, Timing & Live Streaming Info

T20 World Cup 2022 start date and timing
When does T20 World Cup 2022 start and end?
The T20 World Cup 2022 starts on October 16 with the round 1 group stage and ends with the final on November 13.
What time do the T20 World Cup 2022 matches start?
The match timings vary due to change in venue with the start times at 5:30 AM IST, 8:30 AM IST, 9:30 AM IST, 12:30 PM IST, 1:30 PM IST and 4:30 PM IST.
T20 World Cup 2022 Broadcasters List
Who holds the Broadcast rights for T20 World Cup 2022?
Star Network will have television rights in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives while PTV & ARY Digital Networks will broadcast the games in Pakistan.
Gazi TV and Rabbithole will telecast and live stream matches in Bangladesh.
Sky Sports will televise and stream games in the UK while Fox Sports, Channel Nine and Kayo will show the games in Australia.
Willow TV and ESPN+ will show the matches in USA with Canada having live streaming through Hotstar, like with India, where Disney+ Hotstar will stream the games.
Here is the list:
|Country or Territory
|TV Channel
|Live Streaming
|India
|Star Network
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Network
|-
|Pakistan
|PTV & ARY Digital Networks
|TBC
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole
|Canada
|Times Internet (Willow)
|Hotstar
|USA
|Times Internet (Willow)
|ESPN+
|USA, Central & South America and Mexico
|-
|ESPN+
|Caribbean
|ESPN
|ESPN
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Sky Sports
|Sub Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport
|Singapore
|StarHub
|StarHub
|Malaysia
|Astro
|Yupp TV
|Hong Kong
|Now TV
|Now TV, Yupp TV
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Channel Nine
|Kayo
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Sky Sport
|PNG, Fiji & Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|PNG Digicel
|Rest of the World(Continental Europe, SE Asia & Central /South America)
|-
|Yupp TV
Which TV channel will telecast T20 World Cup 2022 events in India?
In India, fans can watch matches on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.
How to stream T20 World Cup 2022 events online in India?
T20 World Cup 2022 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
T20 World Cup 2022 Groups
What is the grouping information for T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 and the Super 12?
Round 1 Groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|Netherlands
|Ireland
|UAE
|Zimbabwe
|Namibia
|Scotland
Winner and runner up of both groups will progress to Super 12
Super 12 Groups
|Group 1
|Group 2
|Australia
|India
|England
|Pakistan
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Afghanistan
|Bangladesh
|Group A Winner
|Group B Winner
|Group B Runner Up
|Group A Runner Up
T20 World Cup 2022 Venues
The round 1 group stage matches will be held in Geelong and Hobart, while the action will also shift to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth for the later stages. Here is a look at the venues:
● Geelong - Kardinia Park
● Hobart - Bellerive Oval
● Adelaide - Adelaide Oval
● Brisbane - The Gabba
● Perth - WACA or Perth Stadium
● Sydney - Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)
● Melbourne - Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)