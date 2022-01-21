T20 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule: Match List, Start Date & Time, Teams Groups, Venues

Dubai, January 21: The International Cricket Council on Friday (January 21) announced the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia between October 16 and November 13.
The T20 World Cup 2022 will begin from October 16 with the Qualifiers on October 16, and Sri Lanka will face Namibia in this match at Geelong.
The Super 12 fixtures will go underway from October 22 with a match between defending champions Australia and New Zealand at Sydney.
While India will start their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against neighbours Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.
It may be recalled that India were beaten by Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, and it was the first time Pakistan had beaten India in an ICC World Cup.
Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan made unbeaten fifties as Pakistan romped home by 10 wickets after pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi scalped wickets upfront in a fiery spell. Fans will be hoping for another engrossing spell in the T20 World Cup 2022 as well.
So, here is the full schedule, IST Timings and Groupings.
Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Qualifier A1, Qualifier B2.
Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Qualifier B1, Qualifier A2.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule
(ALL TIMES IN IST)
Qualifiers
October 16 -- Sri Lanka vs Namibia - 9:30 am - Kardinia Park, Geelong
October 16 - Q2 vs Q3 - 1:30 pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong
October 17 -- West Indies vs Scotland - 9:30 am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 17 -- Q1 vs Q4 - 1:30 pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 18 -- Namibia vs Q3 - 9:30 am - Kardinia Park, Geelong
October 18 -- Sri Lanka vs Q2 - 1:30 pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong
October 19 -- Scotland vs Q4 - 9:30 am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 19 -- West Indies vs Q1 -1:30 pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 20 -- Sri Lanka vs Q3 - 9:30 am - Kardinia Park, Geelong
October 20 -- Namibia vs Q2 - 1:30 pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong
October 21 -- West Indies vs Q4 - 9:30 am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 21 -- Scotland vs Q1 - 1:30 pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Super 12
Group 1 fixtures
October 22 - Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30 pm - SCG, Sydney
October 22 – England vs Afghanistan - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium
October 23 – A1 vs B2 - 9:30 am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 25 – Australia vs A1 - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium
October 26 – England vs B2 - 9:30 am - MCG, Melbourne
October 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne
October 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 - 9:30 am - MCG, Melbourne
October 28 – England vs Australia - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne
October 29 – New Zealand vs A1 - 1:30 pm - SCG, Sydney
October 31 - Australia vs B2 - 1:30 pm - The Gabba, Brisbane
November 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 - 9:30 am - The Gabba, Brisbane
November 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30 pm - The Gabba, Brisbane
November 4 – New Zealand vs B2 - 9:30 am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan - 1:30 pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 5 – England vs A1 - 1:30 pm - SCG, Sydney
Group 2 fixtures
October 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne
October 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 - 9:30 am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 24 – South Africa vs B1 - 1:30 pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8:30 am - SCG, Sydney
October 27 – India vs A2 - 12:30 pm - SCG, Sydney
October 27 – Pakistan vs B1 - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
October 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 - 8:30 am - The Gabba, Brisbane
October 30 – Pakistan vs A2 - 12:30 pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
October 30 – India vs South Africa - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
November 2 – B1 vs A2 - 9:30 am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 2 – India vs Bangladesh - 1:30 pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa - 1:30 pm - SCG, Sydney
November 6 – South Africa vs A2 - 5:30 am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 9:30 am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 6 – India vs B1 - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne
Knockouts
November 9 - Semifinal 1 - 1:30 pm - SCG, Sydney
November 10 - Semifinal 2 - 1:30 pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 13 - Final - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.