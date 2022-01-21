T20 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule: Match List, Start Date & Time, Teams Groups, Venues

The T20 World Cup 2022 will begin from October 16 with the Qualifiers on October 16, and Sri Lanka will face Namibia in this match at Geelong.

The Super 12 fixtures will go underway from October 22 with a match between defending champions Australia and New Zealand at Sydney.

While India will start their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against neighbours Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.

It may be recalled that India were beaten by Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, and it was the first time Pakistan had beaten India in an ICC World Cup.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan made unbeaten fifties as Pakistan romped home by 10 wickets after pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi scalped wickets upfront in a fiery spell. Fans will be hoping for another engrossing spell in the T20 World Cup 2022 as well.

So, here is the full schedule, IST Timings and Groupings.

Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Qualifier A1, Qualifier B2.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Qualifier B1, Qualifier A2.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule

(ALL TIMES IN IST)

Qualifiers

October 16 -- Sri Lanka vs Namibia - 9:30 am - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 16 - Q2 vs Q3 - 1:30 pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 17 -- West Indies vs Scotland - 9:30 am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 17 -- Q1 vs Q4 - 1:30 pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 18 -- Namibia vs Q3 - 9:30 am - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 18 -- Sri Lanka vs Q2 - 1:30 pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 19 -- Scotland vs Q4 - 9:30 am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 19 -- West Indies vs Q1 -1:30 pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 20 -- Sri Lanka vs Q3 - 9:30 am - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 20 -- Namibia vs Q2 - 1:30 pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 21 -- West Indies vs Q4 - 9:30 am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 21 -- Scotland vs Q1 - 1:30 pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Super 12

Group 1 fixtures

October 22 - Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30 pm - SCG, Sydney

October 22 – England vs Afghanistan - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium

October 23 – A1 vs B2 - 9:30 am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 25 – Australia vs A1 - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium

October 26 – England vs B2 - 9:30 am - MCG, Melbourne

October 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne

October 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 - 9:30 am - MCG, Melbourne

October 28 – England vs Australia - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne

October 29 – New Zealand vs A1 - 1:30 pm - SCG, Sydney

October 31 - Australia vs B2 - 1:30 pm - The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 - 9:30 am - The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30 pm - The Gabba, Brisbane

November 4 – New Zealand vs B2 - 9:30 am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan - 1:30 pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5 – England vs A1 - 1:30 pm - SCG, Sydney

Group 2 fixtures

October 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne

October 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 - 9:30 am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 24 – South Africa vs B1 - 1:30 pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8:30 am - SCG, Sydney

October 27 – India vs A2 - 12:30 pm - SCG, Sydney

October 27 – Pakistan vs B1 - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

October 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 - 8:30 am - The Gabba, Brisbane

October 30 – Pakistan vs A2 - 12:30 pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

October 30 – India vs South Africa - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

November 2 – B1 vs A2 - 9:30 am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 2 – India vs Bangladesh - 1:30 pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa - 1:30 pm - SCG, Sydney

November 6 – South Africa vs A2 - 5:30 am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 9:30 am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6 – India vs B1 - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne

Knockouts

November 9 - Semifinal 1 - 1:30 pm - SCG, Sydney

November 10 - Semifinal 2 - 1:30 pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 13 - Final - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne