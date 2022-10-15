T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Highlights, Toss, Score, News: Stage set for marquee event

While the group stage matches of the marquee event will be held from Sunday (Oct 16) to Friday (Oct 21), the Super 12 stage will get underway on Saturday (Oct. 22). In the opener of the Super 12 stage, reigning champions and hosts Australia will take on New Zealand in a blockbuster clash. The tournament will get underway with round 1 group stage double-headers at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

Meanwhile, India will once again begin their campaign with a mouthwatering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (Oct. 23). After crashing out in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to make amends and get off their tournament off to a winning start.

In round 1 group stage, eight teams divided into two groups will play in single round-robin matches. The group winner and runner up will progress to the Super 12 stage. The Super 12 stage, which will get underway on Oct. 22, will conclude on Nov. 6. The semifinals of the marquee event will be held on Nov. 9 and 10, while the final will be held on Nov. 13.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of T20 World Cup 2022:

Auto Refresh Feeds The coveted T20 World Cup trophy: The trophy has arrived 🇦🇺🏆



The main event is upon us and the journey has come to a close for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup Trophy Tour, driven by @Nissan 🚗 pic.twitter.com/qBAx0T7a0h — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 15, 2022 Sixteen teams gear up to fight it out for the coveted world title. The opening day of the showpiece event will witness a double-header, with Sri Lanka, who don't have direct entry, taking on Namibia in the opener, while UAE take on Netherlands in the second group-stage game tomorrow (Oct. 16) at the Kardinia Park in Geelong. Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The stage is set for the much-awaited T20 World Cup to get underway in Australia. The marquee tournament will get underway with the group stage matches, which will be held from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21. The Super 12 stage will begin on Oct. 22, with defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand. India will open their tournament with a mouthwatering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, highlights from the mega-tournament.