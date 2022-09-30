T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money Details: Winners to earn Rs 13.5 crore, total Rs 45.67 crore allocated

The total prize pot of $5.6m (Rs 45 crore approximate) will see the runners-up assured of $800,000 and the losing semifinalists will receive $400,000 each at the end of the 45-match tournament being played across seven venues in Australia from October 16.

Following the same structure as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the eight teams that exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each, with a victory in each of the 30 games in that phase worth $40,000.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are confirmed to start their tournament at the Super 12 stage.

The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with $40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to $480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each.

Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Prize Money table (USD)

Stage Unit Per Team Total Winners 1 $ 16,00,000 $ 16,00,000 Runners-Up 1 $ 8,00,000 $ 8,00,000 Losing

Semifinalists 2 $ 4,00,000 $ 8,00,000 Super 12 Wins 30 $ 40,000 $ 12,00,000 Super 12 Exit 8 $ 70,000 $ 5,60,000 First Round Win 12 $ 40,000 $ 4,80,000 First Round Exit 4 $ 40,000 $ 1,60,000 Total $ 56,00,000

Prize Money table (INR)

Stage Unit Per Team Total Winners 1 $ 16,00,000 Rs 13.5 cr Runners-Up 1 $ 8,00,000 Rs 6.5 cr Losing

Semifinalists 2 $ 4,00,000 Rs 3.2 cr each Super 12 Wins 30 $ 40,000 Rs 32L each Super 12 Exit 8 $ 70,000 Rs 57L each First Round Win 12 $ 40,000 Rs 32L each First Round Exit 4 $ 40,000 Rs 32L each Total Rs 45.67 crore