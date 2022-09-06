T20 World Cup 2022 Squads: The Players List of All Teams Participating in ICC show-piece event

Initially eight teams, including the 9th to 12th ranked teams (Sri Lanka, West Indies, Namibia & Scotland) and four teams from the global qualifier (Ireland, Netherlands, Zimbabwe & UAE) are divided into two groups of four teams each.

The groups - Group A & Group B are already decided. Every team will face the other three teams from their respective groups in single round-robin matches with the group winner and runner up advancing the Super 12 stage.

The Super 12 stage that is scheduled to start on October 22 sees eight top ranked teams - India, England, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and Afghanistan. The Super 12 Groups - Group 1 and Group 2 have also been drawn already.

Now, with the show-piece event approaching teams have started announcing their squads. As it stands, defending champions Australia, South Africa and England have announced their squads for the T20 World Cup. The last date for squad selection is October 10.

Here is a look at the T20 World Cup 2022 Squads List:

Round 1 – Group A 1. Namibia - The squad is yet to be announced 2. Sri Lanka - The squad is yet to be announced 3. Netherlands - The Squad is yet to announced 4. UAE - The squad is yet to be announced Round 1 – Group B 1. West Indies - The squad is yet to be announced 2. Ireland - The squad is yet to be announced 3. Scotland - The squad is yet to be announced 4. Zimbabwe - The squad is yet to be announced Super 12 – Group 1 1. Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Pat Cummins (vice captain), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa 2. Afghanistan - The squad is yet to be announced 3. England: Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills. 4. New Zealand - The squad is yet to be announced 5. Group A Winner - The squad is yet to be announced 6. Group B Runner Up - The squad is yet to be announced Super 12 – Group 2 1. India - The squad is yet to be announced 2. Pakistan - The squad is yet to be announced 3. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi , Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo. 4. Bangladesh - The squad is yet to be announced 5. Group B Winner - The squad is yet to be announced 6. Group A Runner Up - The squad is yet to be announced