T20 World Cup 2022 Squads: The Players List of All Teams Participating in ICC show-piece event

Round 1 – Group A
1. Namibia - The squad is yet to be announced
2. Sri Lanka - The squad is yet to be announced
3. Netherlands - The Squad is yet to announced
4. UAE - The squad is yet to be announced
Round 1 – Group B
1. West Indies - The squad is yet to be announced
2. Ireland - The squad is yet to be announced
3. Scotland - The squad is yet to be announced
4. Zimbabwe - The squad is yet to be announced
Super 12 – Group 1
1. Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Pat Cummins (vice captain), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa
2. Afghanistan - The squad is yet to be announced
3. England: Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.
4. New Zealand - The squad is yet to be announced
5. Group A Winner - The squad is yet to be announced
6. Group B Runner Up - The squad is yet to be announced
Super 12 – Group 2
1. India - The squad is yet to be announced
2. Pakistan - The squad is yet to be announced
3. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi , Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.
4. Bangladesh - The squad is yet to be announced
5. Group B Winner - The squad is yet to be announced
6. Group A Runner Up - The squad is yet to be announced