T20 World Cup 2026: Full List of Teams Qualified for the Tournament

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is the 10th edition of the tournament, scheduled to be held jointly by India and Sri Lanka from February to March 2026.

It will feature a total of 20 teams, continuing the expanded format introduced in recent editions. The tournament will consist of 55 matches, including semi-finals and the final, played in a format starting with four groups of five teams each in a round-robin stage.

From the groups, the top two teams in each will advance to the Super 8 stage, divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each Super 8 group will then qualify for the knockout stage, culminating in two semi-finals and the final. The final is expected to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while one semi-final is likely to be held in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

The Indian team are the defending champions, after their won their 2nd title in 2024 in West Indies. In the history of T20 World Cup, there are three countries who have won the title twice - India, West Indies and England.

Qualification for the tournament involves automatic spots for the hosts (India and Sri Lanka), the top seven teams from the 2024 T20 World Cup (excluding hosts), plus teams securing their places through ICC Men's T20I rankings and regional qualifiers in Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The final 20th team, UAE, secured their berth after winning the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in October 2025.

T20 World Cup 2026: Full List of Qualified Teams

Hosts: India, Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Performance (7 teams): Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies

ICC Rankings (3 Teams): Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan

Qualifiers:

Americas - Canada

Europe - Netherlands, Italy

Africa - Namibia, Zimbabwe

Asia-Pacific - Nepal, Oman, UAE

This is also the first T20 World Cup qualification for Italy, who had an amazing outing in the European qualifiers.