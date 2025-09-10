Cricket T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates Revealed as India, Sri Lanka host Tournament By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 9:41 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Cricket's showpiece for the shortest format will return to the subcontinent in early 2026, with India and Sri Lanka confirmed as joint hosts of the men's T20 World Cup.

The previous edition was played in 2024, which saw India emerging victorious to win their 2nd T20 World Cup title, after beating South Africa in the final.

Which teams have qualified for T20 WC 2026?

The ICC has begun briefing participant boards about the confirmed window, though the complete schedule is still in the works. Fifteen nations have already secured their places: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, USA, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, and newcomers Italy, who qualified for a men's World Cup for the first time.

Five more teams will come in via regional qualifiers - two from Africa and three spanning Asia and East Asia Pacific. And as we gear up for the tournament, the schedule of the T20 World Cup has been revealed.

As per ESPN, the T20 World Cup is planned between February 7 and March 8, bringing together 20 teams and more than 50 matches across multiple venues. At least five stadiums in India and two in Sri Lanka will stage fixtures, while the final is set to be held either in Ahmedabad or Colombo. The choice of venue for the title clash depends on whether Pakistan qualifies, given the continuing restrictions on bilateral cricket between the two neighbours.

The format remains unchanged from 2024, starting with four groups of five. From there, the top two per group advance to the Super Eight, before semi-finals and the final decide the champions. India, who clinched the 2024 crown in Barbados by beating South Africa, will defend their title on home soil. As in the previous edition, the competition will feature 55 games.

For the BCCI, the tournament falls amid an intense run of high-profile competitions at home. The Women's Premier League is scheduled in the January-early February window, followed swiftly by the T20 World Cup. The IPL is then lined up from March 15 to May 31, right after the international spectacle.