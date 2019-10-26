Cricket
Tamim misses Bangladesh tour of India

By Ben Spratt
tamimiqbal - cropped

Dhaka, Oct. 26: Tamim Iqbal will be unavailable for Bangladesh throughout their tour of India as his wife is due to give birth next month.

The Tigers are to face India in three Twenty20 Internationals, with the first on November 3, followed by a pair of Tests starting on November 14 and 22.

However, they will be without Tamim, who has reportedly backtracked on an earlier decision to only sit out the second Test, opting out of the tour entirely.

"Tamim had informed us earlier that he would miss the second Test in Kolkata but now he will be with his wife for the coming weeks," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said, according to Cricinfo.

Opening batsman Tamim has played 75 T20Is and 58 Tests, averaging 38.98 in the longest format.

He missed the home Test against Afghanistan and the Twenty20 tri-series involving Zimbabwe last month as he took a break from all cricket.

It is widely reported Imrul Kayes will take Tamim's place for the T20Is, although there is no confirmation of a replacement for the Tests.

Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
