Tamim ruled out of second Test

Bloemfontain, October 5: Bangladesh will be without opener Tamim Iqbal in the second Test against South Africa due to a hip injury.

Tamim was a doubt for the Bloemfontein Test, which starts on Friday, after aggravating an injury he suffered in a warm-up game last month.

The left-hander underwent a scan to discover the extent of the damage and will play no part at Mangaung Oval.

Tigers physio Thihan Chandramohan said: “Following the first Test match Tamim underwent an ultrasound scan which demonstrated a grade 1 hip muscle strain.

"These findings coupled with his worsened clinical signs mean that he will be unavailable for selection for the second Test.

"If his recovery goes to plan then we are hopeful that he will be fit for the first ODI on 15 October."

Meanwhile, 20-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been named in Bangladesh's one-day international squad for the three-match series with the Proteas.

Saifuddin has played two Twenty20 internationals, but has never previously featured in an ODI squad.

