Tanzania APL T20: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Simba Kings vs Tembo Stars

The battle to reach into the qualifier round gets intense as teams are settling themselves into the stride. With the aim to get their place cemented Simba Kings will take on Tembo Stars. Equally weighted teams, with perfect team balance, this encounter is as good as it can be.

Simba Kings had a perfect start in the tournament with consecutive win, but with their lackluster batting performances in their last two matches they find themselves on top of a two back to back defeat. Ivan Ismail, Zafar Khan and Stewart Kaduma are reliable batsmen for the team. They need to step up now and take responsibility to take the team back to winning ways.

Tembo Stars on the other hand have a strong top-order batting with likes of Abbas Adamjee and Abhik Patwa. The team is able to get a strong start with Athumani Kakonzi and Nassoro Zahoro stepping in to build their innings further. Ally Mpeka and Vipin Abraham have been relentless in with their bowling.

Tembo Stars has performed well in the tournament so far and they have bowled well and batted well under given circumstances. They will be entering this match as favorites to win.

Probable Playing 11

Simba Kings: Ivan Ismail, Zafar Khan, Stewart Kaduma, Muzamil Hussein, Mohamed Ali, Issa Kikasi, Salmin Yusuph, Gokul Das, Benson Mwita, Mohamed Yunusi, Jatin Prajapati

Tembo Stars: Abbas Adamjee, Abhik Patwa, Nassoro Zahoro, Athumani Kakonzi, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Abraham, Nisar Ahmed, Dharmin Parmar, Amiri Sadiki, Raza Imaam, Alhaji Sadik

Captain: Ally Mpeka

Vice-Captain: Zafar Khan

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Abbas Adamjee, Issa Kikasi

Batsmen: Abhik Patwa, Ivan Ismail, Stewart Kaduma, Nassoro Zahoro

All-Rounders: Athumani Kakozi, Dharmin Parmar, Zafar Khan, Gokul Das

Bowlers: Ally Mpeka, Vipin Abraham, Mohamed Ali, Mohamed Yunus

Match Details

Date: 14 August 2020

Time: 12:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Gymkhana Ground

News Updates: SportsTiger App