Team Abu Dhabi clinch third place in Abu Dhabi T10 after tied game with Bangla Tigers

After Team Abu Dhabi posted a total of 98/5 in their 10 overs, Bangla Tigers were restricted to 98/6 in their 10 overs. Since Team Abu Dhabi finished at the third spot and the Bangla Tigers finished at a lower position (fourth spot) in the league stage, Team Abu Dhabi clinched the third place in Abu Dhabi T10.

The Bangla Tigers openers Johnson Charles and Hazratullah Zazai set a good platform by gathering 23 runs off the first two overs, but, Zazai was dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq and Ahmed Daniyal effected a brilliant run out to remove Charles in the third over. Daniyal made matters worse for the Tigers when he dismissed Captain Andre Fletcher for 6 runs off 6 balls in the fifth over.

Team Abu Dhabi were in the driver's seat when they reduced the Tigers to 59/4 in 7 overs, however, Will Smeed and Karim Janat had other plans. Janat smacked Marchant de Lange for a four and a six in the eighth over and Smeed smashed two boundaries and a six off Captain Liam Livingstone's bowling in the ninth over, taking the Tigers to 92/4. However, Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a brilliant last over and ensured that Team Abu Dhabi tied the match.

Earlier, Tom Hartley got the Bangla Tigers off to a great start by trapping Daniel Bell-Drummond LBW in the first over, however, Philip Salt smacked Hartley for two sixes and a boundary on the last three deliveries of the opening over. Mohammad Amir got the Tigers back into the match by bowling out the dangerous Philip Salt for 21 runs off 7 balls in the next over. Thereafter, the Bangla Tigers kept a check on the run flow by picking up wickets in regular intervals.

Colin Ingram was the only highlight in Team Abu Dhabi's batting card. The South African played a brilliant innings of 41 runs from 24 balls, laced with four sixes. Ingram took on Sabir Rao, smashing him for a six in the sixth over and he struck two more sixes in the last over off Karim Janat's bowling, propelling Team Abu Dhabi's score to 98/5 in their 10 overs.

Brief scores: Team Abu Dhabi 98/5 (Colin Ingram 41*, Philip Salt 21, Mohammad Amir 1-9) tie with Bangla Tigers 98/6 (Will Smeed 25*, Will Jacks 20, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-11).

Source: Media Release