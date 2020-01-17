Cricket
Team India lacks power in the middle-order: Michael Vaughan

By
New Delhi, January 17: Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Team India lack power in the "engine room" -- the middle order -- when it comes to batting department and they need to accept that. They have underachieved in the last two World Cups, he said.

India, in both 2015 and 2019 editions of the World Cup, bowed out in the semifinals. In 2015, they lost to Australia, while in 2019, they suffered a heart-wrenching defeat to New Zealand in the last-four stage.

"If they are honest they will accept the last two World Cups they have under achieved! They lack power for me in the engine room, the middle order, they have three years to make sure they can keep up the tradition of the hosts winning," Vaughan tweeted.

On Tuesday, India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat in Mumbai and will be aiming to keep the series alive when they take on Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

"Interested to see how India responds in the 2nd ODI," Vaughan said. The Indian middle-order has been under scanner as the batting order heavily depends on the top three which consists of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Thus, it will be interesting to see how India will fightback in Rajkot.

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
