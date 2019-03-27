The Bumrah story: RCB look to counter pace ace; Mumbai wait with a prayer

However, the RCB camp was not overtly fretting about the presence of Bumrah. "Every single game you play around the world, you need to look at the strength and weakness of your opponents. No one is perfect and yes Bumrah is a very good bowler but he is also not supposed to get it right all the time. Here the ground, not very huge and the wicket is more often than not good for the batters and for that matter all the bowlers are under pressure here," said AB de Villiers.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai Indians' official said the availability of Bumrah will be subjected to his fitness assessment in the hours to come.

De Viliers said the RCB camp is happy to return to Chinnaswamy after a rather poor outing at Chepauk against Chennai. "We are happy to be in Bangalore and yes I am hoping the wicket to be good. Yes, every wicket in the IPL we are going to play will be different, in the world for that matter. It is up to us batters to play a good game in the next match, assess the conditions well, whichever wicket we are getting we need to play better cricket than the last game," he said.

Despite the defeat in the first game, De Villiers maintained that the RCB is indeed an outfit that has good balance and capable of playing hard cricket under any given conditions.

"Look. Ms...and the Chennai team I think had lot of all-rounders, lot of bowling options. That does not happen with many teams around the world. I don't think he was 100 percent sure either - he had seamers but he also had spin back up. But we didn't have that luxury but I thought we had a fantastically balanced team that can play cricket on any wicket in the world. Obviously, looking back after the ball turned 2 meters, you want to play on a different wicket but no one was expecting it.

I think now we have got a bit more balance, more options. I think our middle-order has become a bit stronger (than last year). But I also like the fact that you can see some old faces and it is not a complete rush of new faces, but a bit more strength in the middle-order and we have more options"