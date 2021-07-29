The Hundred: First week summary: India star Jemimah Rodrigues scorches England grounds, becomes fans darling

But how do the numbers stack up? We take a closer look at the Hundred in which India batting star Jemimah Rodriguez, who plays for Northern Superchargers, too scorched the field.

103,650 - The number of people who have watched the action live in grounds over the first seven days.

13,537 - The record attendance for a professional women's domestic game was seen at Lord's for the London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles.

8,540,000 - The number of people that have watched some of the action on television - 3.33m of whom had not watched any other live ECB cricket on TV this year.

6,700,000 - The total number of video views online so far across The Hundred.

16 - The age of Oval Invincibles' Alice Capsey who hit a half-century and won Match Hero on her debut at Lord's.

24 - The number of runs that rookie Chris Benjamin smashed from 15 balls, as he took Birmingham Phoenix to victory against London Spirit, in only his fourth first-class game.

152 - The number of runs that leading scorer Jemimah Rodrigues has smashed in the competition so far. She's also the current leader of the favourite player vote in The Hundred app.

The official word

Sanjay Patel, Managing Director, The Hundred, said: "The opening week of The Hundred has seen world class cricket and millions of fans enjoying the action live at games, from home or online. To see over 8 million people tuning in and so many families and children going to games so far shows how the competition can support cricket in future.

"There's still a long way to go if The Hundred is to truly achieve its aim of throwing open cricket's doors. But this is a promising start, thanks to the amazing talents of the men and women we have the privilege of watching on the pitch, as well as those bringing the entertainment off it, and I hope fans continue to be wowed with the show we're putting on for the rest of the competition."