The 'Little Master' with huge numbers: A look at Sachin Tendulkar's staggering Test career

The 'Little Master' was still churning out the runs in his 200th and final Test more than 23 years later.

Tendulkar is comfortably the leading run-scorer in the history of Test cricket, having racked up a mammoth 15,921 at a staggering average of 53.78.

The elegant right-hander is the fifth-youngest player to make his Test debut - against fierce rivals Pakistan aged 16 years 205 days - back in November 1989 and bowed out on a high note with a half-century against West Indies well over two decades later.

30 years on, Sachin Tendulkar says Sialkot sowed seeds for first Test century at Manchester

With help from Opta, we look at some of the astonishing numbers Tendulkar amassed during his record double-century of Test appearances.

From boy to a man in Manchester

It was already apparently India had unearthed a gem in Tendulkar before his heroics in Manchester, but the teenager showed his incredible maturity on this day three decades ago.

Coming in at number six, he showed great application and skill to make a brilliant unbeaten 119 after contributing 68 in the first innings as India salvaged a draw on the final day.

Aged 17 years, three months and 21 days, he goes down as the third-youngest batsman to score a hundred in the longest format behind Mohammad Ashraful and Mushtaq Mohammad.

He went on to score almost twice as many Test runs as a teenager than anyone else (1,522).

A master at home and away

There have been plenty of players over the years who have varying records playing at home and away, but Tendulkar is not among them.

He averaged 52.7 on home soil and 54.7 on tour, scoring 8,705 runs in 106 Tests outside of India and 7,216 in 94 games in his country of birth.

Tendulkar also scored three of his Test double-centuries away from home and as many in front of his adoring fans in India.

A half-century of centuries, Australia a happy hunting ground

No batsman has made as many Test centuries as the 47-year-old icon.

The majestic middle-order talisman reached three figures as many as 51 times, with 22 of those achieved in his homeland.

Tendulkar also has fond memories of batting in Australia, where he crafted 11 Test hundreds and chalked up nine in Sri Lanka. He also struck 68 Test half-centuries in a magnificent career.

A record-breaking 2010

While Tendulkar can reflect on such a special day 30 years ago, he also has plenty of fond memories to look back on from a decade ago.

He was unstoppable in 2010, scoring seven Test centuries: with two against Bangladesh, a couple versus South Africa before double-hundreds against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Only Mohammad Yousuf has more in a calendar year, the Pakistan batsman making a jaw-dropping nine in 2006. Tendulkar also scored 1,000 Test runs in six calendar years - which no other player has achieved.

Leading by example

Judging by the numbers, the captaincy did not weigh too heavily on Tendulkar's shoulders.

He averaged 51.4 in 25 Tests as skipper compared to 54.2 in 286 knocks without that responsibility.

There were seven hundreds and the same amount of half-centuries in Tendulkar's 43 visits to the crease during his captaincy.