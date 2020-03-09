Thirimanne replaced by Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka Test squad

The opening batsman was part of the squad for Sri Lanka's 1-0 win in Zimbabwe but did not feature in the two-match series.

He has not played in the longest format for his country since August last year against New Zealand.

Kusal Perera takes his place for this two-game series, though a finger injury could keep him out of the first Test.

Wanindu Hasaranga, impressive in recent limited-overs clashes with West Indies, earned a place in the squad as the 16th man.

However, a hamstring injury will prevent him from playing any role in the series. His replacement is expected to be named before the first Test, which starts on March 19 in Galle.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga (injured, replacement to be named before first Test), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan.