Three Major Takeaways for India Women's from the Tri Series ahead of T20 World Cup

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts on February 10 and the Indian team are up for the challenge as they start their campaign against Pakistan on February 12.

The Indian team took on South Africa and West Indies in a tri-series and fared pretty well. They won 3 of their four group games, but unfortunately lost the final against the hosts South Africa. Despite the loss, there were some significant positives that India can focus on and implement in the upcoming World Cup.

From some decent batting displays to amazing bowling as they restricted opponents, here are the Three key takeaways for India-

1. Deepti Sharma Weaving her Magic Spell of Spin:

In recent times, Deepti Sharma has emerged as a top-notch bowler for India with her off-breaks. She has epitomized discipline in her bowling and has proved successful for the national team across all conditions. And she has thrived in tough South African conditions as well. Deepti picked up 9 wickets in the series with a mere 9.89 as average. She has mastered the off-spin, despite being a medium pacer in her earlier days. Her bowling economy was also below 6, which is quite impressive for a spinner in the T20 format.

Her 3/11 against West Indies in the final group match earned her a player of the match award, as she was adjudged Player of the Series with her outstanding bowling display across the series.

With the World Cup coming up, Harmanpreet Kaur will bank a lot on the Agra-born woman, who may not be the best when it comes to modern gazettes, but can bamboozle opponents with a magic arm.

2. India's Domination in Matches:

This is a major takeaway for India. Barring their loss in the final, India's three wins in the tri-series have all been dominant. They won the first match against South Africa by 27 runs. Their wins over West Indies were also quite astounding, as they beat the Caribbean side by 56 runs and 8 wickets respectively in the two matches.

Indian players have shown dominance both with the bat and the ball, as they have managed to register big victories in the series. It will be a boon for Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be happy with the way her troops have performed in the series. The main focus will be to replicate the same approach in the World Cup.

3. The Return of Champion Duo:

This is not a direct takeaway from the Tri-series, but it is a huge boost nonetheless for India. The return of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh to the senior setup will add a lot of firepower to the Arsenal for the Indian women. The duo won the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa recently and it will ignite the morale further. Verma captained the Indian side and batted in a splendid fashion throughout the tournament.

With their recent triumph, Richa and Shafali are expected to bring added finesse to the Indian squad as Harmanpreet Kaur and co. eye to win their 1st T20 World Cup.