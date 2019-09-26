TNCA will have zero tolerance towards corruption: Rupa Gurunath

Rupa is the first woman head of a state unit of the BCCI and she is also the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan who was banned for life for his involvement in the Indian Premier League betting scandal in 2013.

"TNCA has zero tolerance for any form of corruption and TNCA will take appropriate action on any such issues," she was quoted as saying.

"We shall continue to provide all necessary amenities and any other requirements for the players to perform at their best and look forward to improve their performances in all forms of Cricket," she said,

Rupa said opening the three closed stands at the MA Chidambaram stadium will be her prime priority. The I, J and K stands of the stadium which have a combined capacity to host 12000 spectators have been closed since 2013 owing to dispute between TNCA and Tamil Nadu Government.

"I am happy to become the first woman president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The TNCA has been a professionally run State Association, which has a long history and headed by eminent personalities.

My immediate priorities are to finalise the Lease Agreement with the Government and opening the three stands," she said.