TNPL 2018: Dindigul Dragons rout Madurai Panthers to enter final

While the Dragons will travel to Chennai for the August 12 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Madurai Panthers will meet the winner of the Eliminator, to be played on Thursday (August 9) night, between Lyca Kovai Kings and iDream Karaikudi Kaalai in Qualifier 2 to be played at the NPR College ground on Friday (August 10).

Qualifier 1 began with the teams observing a minute's silence in memory of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi.

Put into bat first, Dragons got off to a flying start with Hari Nishaanth 57 (31b, 4x4, 5x6) and skipper N Jagadeesan 43 (34b, 6x4, 1x6) blasting 90 in just 9.1 overs.

No 3 R Vivek then smashed 54 off 25 balls with two fours and six sixes. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was the standout bowler for the Panthers with 0/15 in his four overs. Dragons finished with the 2018 Sankar Cement-TNPL season highest total of 203/6 in 20 overs.

Madurai Panthers lost batting mainstay KB Arun Karthik for 11 (4b, 1x4, 1x6) and collapsed to 128 all out. M Mohammed picked up 3-16 for Dragons.

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons: 203/6 in 20 overs (H Nishaanth 57, R Vivek 54, N Jagadeesan 43, J Sinivas 3-42) beat Siechem Madurai Panthers: 128 all out in 19.3 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 28, M Mohammed 3-16, Trilok Nag 2-17) by 75 runs.