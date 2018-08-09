Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

TNPL 2018: Dindigul Dragons rout Madurai Panthers to enter final

Posted By:
Dindigul Dragons defeated Madurai Panthers by 75 runs to enter TNPL 2018 title round
Dindigul Dragons defeated Madurai Panthers by 75 runs to enter TNPL 2018 title round

Dindigul, August 9: Dindigul Dragons routed Siechem Madurai Panthers by 75 runs at the NPR College ground in Natham (Dindigul) on Thursday (August 9), in the Qualifier 1 to book a spot in the 2018 Sankar Cement-TNPL final.

While the Dragons will travel to Chennai for the August 12 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Madurai Panthers will meet the winner of the Eliminator, to be played on Thursday (August 9) night, between Lyca Kovai Kings and iDream Karaikudi Kaalai in Qualifier 2 to be played at the NPR College ground on Friday (August 10).

Qualifier 1 began with the teams observing a minute's silence in memory of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi.

Put into bat first, Dragons got off to a flying start with Hari Nishaanth 57 (31b, 4x4, 5x6) and skipper N Jagadeesan 43 (34b, 6x4, 1x6) blasting 90 in just 9.1 overs.

No 3 R Vivek then smashed 54 off 25 balls with two fours and six sixes. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was the standout bowler for the Panthers with 0/15 in his four overs. Dragons finished with the 2018 Sankar Cement-TNPL season highest total of 203/6 in 20 overs.

Madurai Panthers lost batting mainstay KB Arun Karthik for 11 (4b, 1x4, 1x6) and collapsed to 128 all out. M Mohammed picked up 3-16 for Dragons.

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons: 203/6 in 20 overs (H Nishaanth 57, R Vivek 54, N Jagadeesan 43, J Sinivas 3-42) beat Siechem Madurai Panthers: 128 all out in 19.3 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 28, M Mohammed 3-16, Trilok Nag 2-17) by 75 runs.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue