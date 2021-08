TNPL 2021 Final: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Warriors: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming info

It will be an important occasion for Super Gillies as they will be aiming to defend their title while Trichy will be eyeing a maiden TNPL title. Super Gillies had lost to Warriors in the Qualifier 1, but defeated Dindigul Dragons in the Qualifier 2 to ensure a summit clash berth.

However, the Warriors have a slight edge in the final because they hold a better head-to-head record against the Gillies, and also won the last two encounters - the last league match and the Qualifier 1. But that will not hold any water in the final as both will have to tame their nerves.

Here MyKhel gives you an essential guide of squads and Date and TV Time.

1. Squads Chepauk Super Gillies: B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Sathish, R Ram, Arvind, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Rahul D, Sandeep Warrier, Radhakrishnan S. Trichy Warriors: B Rahul, Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Aniruda, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah, S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam, Mathivanan, Karthik R and Murali Vijay. 2. TNPL 2021 Final Date The final between Super Gillies and Warriors will be held on Sunday (August 15) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 3. TNPL 2021 Final Time The final is scheduled for a 7.30 PM IST Start 4. TNPL 2021 Live telecast, Live streaming The final will be live on Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD. The Disney + Hotstar will live stream in the match.