TNPL 2022, Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings: Kings hammer Dragons -- Report, Scorecard, Man Of The Match

Dindigul Dragons came up with a good batting effort and ended up with a 130 for 5 in 12 overs after the rain interruption.

Openers K Vishal Vaidhya (45 off 21 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes) and skipper C Hari Nishanth (37, 27 balls, 3x4, 2x6) stitched an alliance of 82 runs 7.3 overs they hardly let the momentum down to reach a very competitive total.

TNPL 2022 SPECIAL PAGE; DD VS NRK SCOREBOARD

Royal Kings bowler Sri Neranjan took 3 wickets for 32 runs 3 overs to keep the scoring rate in some check especially after the strong opening alliance was separated.

But still the Dragons managed to score 130 in 12 overs. When their turn came to chase, the Nellai outfit had to score runs in excess of 10 runs in an over. It was a daunting task as the batsmen hardly got any breather and had to tee off from the word go.

But Baba Aparajith (59 runs off 30 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes) and Sanjay Yadav (55 off 19 balls with 2 fours and 6 sixes) realised 99 runs for the third wicket from just over 7 overs as the Nellai Royal Kings powered to a win with an over to spare and maintained their top spot in the TNPL 2022.

Sanjay Yadav was rightly adjudged man of the match after that powerful half-century that enabled Kings to extend their points to 6.

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons: 130 for 5 in 12 overs (K Vishal Vaidhya 45, Hari Nishanth 37, AG Pradeep 14; Sri Neranjan 3 for 32) lost to Nellai Royal Kings: 133 for 2 in 11 overs (Baba Aparajith 59, Sanjay Yadav 55; L Vignesh 1 for 11) by 8 wickets.