Top cricketers of New Zealand to resume training this week: NZC

By
Wellington, July 13: New Zealand's top cricketers will return to squad training at the country's High Performance Centre in Lincoln this week after a prolonged break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that six national camps will be conducted in the next few months.

"New Zealand's top male and female cricketers will return to squad trainings at the NZC High Performance centre in Lincoln this week, in the first of six national camps scheduled for the coming winter months," read the release from NZC.

"The South Island and Wellington based BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS will train at the Canterbury hub this week, while a larger second camp for players further North will commence at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from July 19," it added.

Later, New Zealand's women's team's official Twitter handle posted pictures of players training in Lincoln.

"We are back! Our 1st post lockdown camp is underway in Lincoln. Players from @cricketwgtn, @CanterburyCrick and @OtagoVolts are attending the first camp with @aucklandcricket, @ndcricket and @CDCricket players getting set for a camp next week at @BayOvalOfficial #CricketNation," stated the tweet.

New Zealand has been among the least affected by the pandemic, managing to keep the case count to a little over 1500, including more than 1400 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 22 at this point. International cricket has taken small steps towards a resumption with England and the West Indies engaged in a Test series right now. Australian cricketers have also begun training.

Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 10:37 [IST]
