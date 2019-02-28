Cricket

Trusting skills worked in my favour, says Brunt

By Pti
katherine brunt

Mumbai, February 28: Fast bowler Katherine Brunt said trusting her skills reaped dividends as she returned with a five-wicket haul to help England register a two-wicket win over India in the third and final ODI here on Thursday.

The 33-year-old produced exceptional figures of 5/28 to restrict the hosts to 205/8, which was later chased down by England with Danni Wyatt (56) hitting a fifty.

"In the first game, bowled one of my best 8-10 overs that I have bowled in my career, especially out here, so not getting a wicket was disheartening. In the second game, it did not go my way and probably, I tried a bit too hard," Brunt said.

"So today was finding in-between and being more relaxed and trusting my skill. (And) It worked out."

Brunt also praised Wyatt, saying the all-rounder showed a lot of character. "When I came back-on (to bowl) I got three quick wickets in my second spell (and) it seemed to slow things down. And then I thought Danni Wyatt's innings, she showed a lot of character today," said Brunt when asked what was the turning point in the match.

"Not necessarily (she played) the way she loves to play, but she put in her performance for the team and I thought she did really well and we are proud of her." Brunt said the team was now looking forward to the three-match T20 series, which begins in Guwahati.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 20:11 [IST]
