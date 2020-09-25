Gentleman of gentlemen's game - Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's wonderful gesture towards Prithvi Shaw

Midway through the Delhi innings, Prithvi Shaw seemed to be struggling with something in his eye and Dhoni stepped up to help the young batsman with his troubles.

But, that was all after Dhoni gave the Capitals opener a life by failing to use DRS when replays showed that Shaw had knicked the ball in the very first over of the match. The DC batsman made use of the chance and went on to score 64 from 43 balls to help his team post 175 for 3 in 20 overs.

IPL 2020: CSK vs DC: Prithvi Shaw punishes after MS Dhoni's failure to use DRS

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper gathered the ball cleanly after Shaw had edged it, but didn't realise that there was a knick and also didn't bother to appeal, while the sound was heard clearly in the commentary box and they wondered why Dhoni failed to hear it. Shaw was yet to hit the boundary in the match and that error proved costly for CSK.

But that moment in the match when Dhoni offered to help Shaw has won hearts in social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Got something bothering you in the eye, Prithvi?



MS Dhoni - Don't worry, I have you covered 🙂🙂#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/OyelNC2MWj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020

MS Dhoni a father figure to these young Indian stars — Players' Lounge (@PlayersLounge__) September 25, 2020

This melted my heart, great sportsmanship. 🙃 — Prince (@princemalik2000) September 25, 2020

Wooo its truly supr gesture from msd 😍😍😍😍😍👌👌👍👍 thats gentleman 😍😘😘😘 — Chitra mysore (@MysoreChitra) September 25, 2020