Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gentleman of gentlemen's game - Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's wonderful gesture towards Prithvi Shaw

By
Twitter reacts to MS Dhonis wonderful gesture towards Prithvi Shaw (Image Courtesy: @IPL)
Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's wonderful gesture towards Prithvi Shaw (Image Courtesy: @IPL)

Bengaluru, September 25: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won hearts with wonderful gesture during his team's match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 on Friday (September 25).

Midway through the Delhi innings, Prithvi Shaw seemed to be struggling with something in his eye and Dhoni stepped up to help the young batsman with his troubles.

But, that was all after Dhoni gave the Capitals opener a life by failing to use DRS when replays showed that Shaw had knicked the ball in the very first over of the match. The DC batsman made use of the chance and went on to score 64 from 43 balls to help his team post 175 for 3 in 20 overs.

IPL 2020: CSK vs DC: Prithvi Shaw punishes after MS Dhoni's failure to use DRS

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper gathered the ball cleanly after Shaw had edged it, but didn't realise that there was a knick and also didn't bother to appeal, while the sound was heard clearly in the commentary box and they wondered why Dhoni failed to hear it. Shaw was yet to hit the boundary in the match and that error proved costly for CSK.

But that moment in the match when Dhoni offered to help Shaw has won hearts in social media. Here are some of the reactions:

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
DEL 175/3 (20.0) vs CHE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 7 September 25 2020, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Delhi
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, September 25, 2020, 21:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More