Two pairs of father-son duo that represented New Zealand at World Cup

The current New Zealand squad features Tom Latham, the side's one of the wicket-keeper-batsmen, and he is the son of another Kiwi World Cupper Rod Latham. Tom, 27, has had an ordinary run with the bat in the current World Cup with just one fifty that came in the last game against England.

New Zealand will be eagerly hoping that the left-hand batsman's form returns in the knock-out phase. This is Tom's second World Cup and he has played 93 ODIs so far, scoring nearly 2.5k runs at an average of 32.37 with four hundreds and 15 fifties.

Tom's father Rod was a member of Martin Crowe's famous squad of 1992 that had almost a flawless run that year. Rod though played for New Zealand for only four years (1990-94) during when he appeared in 33 ODIs scoring 583 runs with one fifty and averaged around 20. He played only one World Cup (1992) and appeared in seven matches in the tournament.

Lance and Chris Cairns

The other father-son duo to have represented New Zealand at the World Cup is Lance Cairns and his son Chris. Both Lance and Chris were all-rounders with the son going on to establish himself as one of the best the game has seen.

Chris played in four World Cups between 1992 and 2003 during which he appeared in 28 games. Overall, this stylish cricketer played 215 ODIs for the Black Caps between 1991 and 2006, scoring almost 5k runs at an average of nearly 30 with four hundreds and 26 fifties. He also took 201 wickets in the 50-over format at an average of 32 plus.

Happy Birthday to the @BLACKCAPS' Lance Cairns, the one-time record holder of the fastest 50 in ODI cricket - 21 balls in 1983! pic.twitter.com/UUaTXTVAwV — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 10, 2016

His father Lance had played in the first three editions of the World Cup (1975, 1979 and 1983) and appeared in 11 matches in total. Overall, Lance played 78 ODIs between 1974 and 1985 and it was less than four years that he had retired that his son made his international debut (Tests in 1989). He scored 987 runs in ODIs at an average of 16.72 and hit two half-centuries. In bowling, he took 89 wickets at an average of 30.52.