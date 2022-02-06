U-19 World Cup 2022: PM Narendra Modi congratulates India colts on winning record 5th title

An utterly dominant India beat England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Under-19 World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player Of The Tournament, Stats, Records

"Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands," Modi tweeted.

Modi's cabinet colleague and Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, also took to the social media platform to wish the U-19 team.

"Hearty congratulations and congratulations to the young players of the Indian team for winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup. The stellar performance of the entire team underlines the future of Indian cricket. The whole nation is proud of your success," he tweeted.

The triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past. Intrepid and industrious in their approach, the starry-eyed Indian players' success stories also gave a glimpse into the world's most perfectly calibrated youth structure, which is capable of consistently producing world-class cricketers who are ever ready to take on the biggest of challenges.

In a reflection of India's dominance, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana finished the chase of 190 with two sixes and 14 balls to spare.

India did the next best thing: bowl out the opposition for a total -- 189 in this case, in 44.5 overs -- that failed to put them under pressure. India were all over England before a gritty 95 by James Rew saved his team the blushes.

Bowling his medium pacers to deadly effect, Raj Bawa (5/31) ran through the English middle-order after the in-form left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar (4/34) laid the opposition low with two early blows. India kept taking wickets at regular intervals but not for once did the intensity of the team dropped.

For close to 19 overs, Rew and James Sales (34 not out) defied India with their 93-run eight-wicket stand, ensuring the 1998 edition winners recover from a horror 61 for six and then 91 for seven.

In response, India lost Angkrish Raghuvanshi without a run on the board but the extremely talented Shaik Rasheed shone with a composed 50 off 84 balls. Coming off his magnificent century in the semifinal against Australia, skipper Yash Dhull fell for 17, but the duo of Nishant Sindhu (50 not out) and Bawa (35) took the team within striking distance of victory with a 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

It has been an extremely challenging ride for the Indian team in this edition of the tournament as multiple players from the side were infected by the coronavirus and at one stage even struggled to field eleven fit personnel. However, despite the huge setback that almost derailed their campaign, India came back a stronger unit focussed on correctly doing the things that were within its control.

Their clinical on-field performance told a very different story, a story far removed from all the troubles that the team went through off it when as many as seven players were infected with the virus. India struck as early as the second over when Ravi sent back the dangerous Jacob Bethell (2) cheaply.

The man from Bengal darted one in and then got it to hold its line as Bethell missed it completely after playing across the line. The early blow did not have any impact on George Thomas as he smashed Rajvardhan Hangargekar for 14 runs, including two fours and a six over deep midwicket, in the very next over. However, Ravi struck again, this time bowling out Prest who dragged the ball onto his stumps, putting the Indians on the top at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.