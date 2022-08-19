UAE T20 League Sharjah Warriors Squad: Moeen Ali among players signed by Capri Global-owned franchise

The Capri Global took to social media to reveal their squad for the T20 tournament, which is expected to provide a valuable platform for UAE Cricket to take developing of their local talent to a higher level.

Apart from Ali, the Sharjah-based franchise also announced the signing of England trio Chris Woakes, Danny Briggs and Dawid Malan, Afghanistan quartet Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad and Naveen Ul Haq, and West Indies' Evin Lewis.

The squad, which will be further bolstered with the addition of domestic players at a later date, also includes two uncapped English players, one uncapped player from West Indies and two associate nation players, taking the squad strength to 14.

Earlier on Thursday (August 18), Capri Global announced their ILT20 team will be called 'Sharjah Warriors'. And a day later, the franchise revealed their squad. "Capri Global is excited to announce the team Sharjah Warriors for @ILT20Official," tweeted Sharjah Warriors.

Here is a look at the Sharjah Warriors Squad for UAE ILT20:

Player Specialization Country Evin Lewis Batter West Indies Dawid Malan Batter England Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter England/Uncapped Chris Benjamin Wicketkeeper England/Uncapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper-Batter Afghanistan Moeen Ali All-rounder England Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Afghanistan Chris Woakes All-rounder England JJ Smit All-rounder Namibia Mark Deyal All-rounder West Indies/Uncapped Noor Ahmad Spinner Afghanistan Danny Briggs Spinner England Naveen Ul Haq Pacer Afghanistan Bilal Khan Pacer Oman

The six-team franchise-style league will be played over a 34-match schedule at world-renowned, world-class venues in UAE. The inaugural edition of ILT20 is scheduled to be played in the January 6 to February 12, 2023 window.

The six teams are owned by Reliance Industries (MI Emirates), Adani Sportsline (Gulf Giants), GMR Group (Dubai Capitals), Knight Riders Group (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Capri Global (Sharjah Warriors) and Lancer Capital (Desert Vipers).

As it stands, all the six franchises have announced their squads for the inaugural edition of the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20). The domestic players (UAE players) will be drafted into the side at a later date.