Umran Malik becomes the fastest Indian bowler after clocking 155 kmph against Sri Lanka

Umran Malik clocked 155 kmph in the match to break the previous record of Jasprit Bumrah (153.36 kmph), who held the record for the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler.

But the Jammu-born pacer has now the crown of his own, after a fiery spell against the Lankans on Tuesday. The fastest ball was not just a random one, as it yielded a crucial wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Shanaka was batting brilliantly as he was threatening to take the match away from India. He scored 45 off just 27 balls but fell to Malik's rapid delivery as he was caught at the cover region. Sri Lanka came close but India won by 2 runs to get a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Umran finished his spell with a couple of wickets to his name, while giving just 27 runs after his 4 overs.

Fastest Balls by Indian Bowlers:

Bowler Pace (kmph) 1. Umran Malik 155 2. Jasprit Bumrah 153.36 3. Mohammed Shami 153.3 4. Navdeep Saini 152.85

Umran Malik IPL Pace:

Umran Malik has gone beyond 155 kmph while playing in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The India pacer racked 156.9 kmph in the IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals. It was the 2nd fastest delivery of the tournament as New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson clocked 157.3 kmph in the final of the IPL while playing for Gujarat Titans.