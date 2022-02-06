Under-19 World Cup 2022: Ganguly, Shah laud victorious U19 Indian team as BCCI announce cash rewards

Under-19 World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player Of The Tournament, Stats, Records

The Yash Dhull-led Indian team lifted India's fifth under-19 World Cup title, thus underlining their status as the most successful nation in the tournament.

India have previously won the title in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament in West Indies, winning six matches on the trot to complete the title-winning run.

While Angkrish Raghuvanshi ended the tournament as India's leading run-getter with 278 runs and Vicky Ostwal topped the bowling charts for the team with 12 wickets, every member of the squad put their hand up and delivered for the team whenever there was an opportunity.

On Sunday, congratulating the under-19 side, the BCCI announced cash rewards for the victorious team. While the players will receive a cash award of Rs. 40 lakhs each, the members of the support staff will be awarded Rs. 25 lakhs each.

Congratulating the side, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, "I congratulate our India Under-19 team for their superb show to clinch the World Cup. They were impressive across departments and sealed India's fifth World Cup. While their on-field performances were fantastic, the team also showed grit, determination and courage to bounce back strongly despite the Covid-19 cases in the camp.

"I must also appreciate the efforts put in by the Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar along with his members of the coaching group, support staff and VVS Laxman - Head Cricket at the National Cricket Academy - for the way they kept the team in good spirits and guided them to victory. We have the best structure in place for our age-group cricketers and some of the best coaches work closely with the boys. They had very little cricket in the run-up to the World Cup this time and despite that, India remained unbeaten. This is truly remarkable. The selectors have done an excellent job in picking the right team from a wide pool of cricketers. The boys have a long career ahead of them and I wish them the best," said Ganguly in a BCCI statement.

Meanwhile, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI extended his wishes for the triumphant side. In a BCCI statement, Shah said, "I take this opportunity to extend my best wishes to our triumphant India Under-19 team. This has been a stupendous show by the Boys in Blue to win the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup, 2022. The team displayed immense skill on the field and showed courage off it to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.

"India is the most successful side in the history of U19 World Cups and the fifth title is a testament to the robust system and structure we have in place for our age-group cricketers. The Board takes age-group cricket very seriously and works closely to ensure we remain fluid with our approach to suit the demands of the team amidst the pandemic.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee must be lauded for picking an all-round team with plenty of options. The team management led by Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar deserves kudos and the presence of India great VVS Laxman made a big impact when the team was going through a crisis," said Shah.

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President said, "I extend my warm wishes to India Under-19 for their title-winning performance in the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2022 in the Caribbean. The entire team continuously put up outstanding performances with the bat, ball and in the field and helped the side to grab the top honours. The support staff and VVS Laxman -must also be lauded for the way they kept the team in a good frame of mind and played their part in achieving success in the Caribbean.

In a BCCI statement, Arun Singh Dhumal, Honorary Treasurer wished the young side, "I would like to congratulate and applaud the India Under-19 side for their successful ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2022 campaign. Our boys shone brightly in the biggest age-group tournaments in world cricket and will return home, securing India's fifth Under-19 World Cup glory. The efforts put in by the team's support staff and Mr VVS Laxman also deserve a special mention. They were the guiding lights for the team on and off the field."

Lauding the team's efforst despite the covid outbreak in the side, Jayesh George, BCCI Honorary Joint Secretary said, "I would like to congratulate all the members of the India Under-19 squad on India's trophy-winning run at the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2022. The team overcame several challenges on the field and showed remarkable courage to overcome the COVID-19 setback to emerge triumphant."

The following is the breakdown of prize money:

Members of India U19 team - INR 40 lakhs each

Members of the Support Staff, India U19 - INR 25 lakhs each