Unwell Root misses England training ahead of third South Africa Test

By Peter Hanson
Joe Root - dropped

Cape Town, Jan 12: Joe Root sat out England's Sunday practice session ahead of the third Test with South Africa due to illness.

The England captain is contending with an upset stomach just four days out from the Porth Elizabeth contest.

Root was also affected by illness for the first Test in Centurion, with flu-like symptoms having plagued the tourists' camp before and during the match.

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Root each spent time off the pitch in that Test, which South Africa won resoundingly.

England recovered to level the series in Cape Town and will hope Root makes a swift recovery.

Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
