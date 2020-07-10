Uva Premier League T20: BCCI ACU asks police to probe Dream11 link to the fake league

It has been unearthed that Uva Premier League, advertised as a Sri Lanka-based T20 league, was played on the outskirts of Mohali with local players participating. The tournament was stopped by authorities after a couple of matches and the police arrested two bookies while booked six others.

"There is also chance that Dream11 may be linked. We think the kits used might have been from a previous Dream11 tournament. All of the kits had "Dream11" on the back - there is clearly a chance that these could have been forged, but two sides had tape covering up the Dream11 sign. This is strange: if someone was forging it and didn't want two sides to have it displayed then arguably, they wouldn't print in the first place," the BCCI ACU said in its communique to the Mohali Police, which was reported by the Indian Express.

"With the regard to FanCode, we would also question their involvement (as the live streaming partner) as it should not be easy to persuade them to stream a tournament like this," it said.

FanCode, an online streaming platform, issued as clarification.

"FanCode has filed a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police on July 6, 2020. We are an aggrieved party in this whole incident of Uva Premier League T20, as it has transpired that the documents submitted by the organisers during our due diligence process were forged/ fabricated. The organisers had provided us with a Letter of Sanction from Uva Province Cricket Association along with an email from the official email id of SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) that provided confirmation of the tournament."

"After Day 1 of the tournament, where FanCode streamed two matches, the legal team of SLC reached out to us and informed us that the matches are not approved by them. We immediately stopped streaming these matches on our platform. We are closely working with the Anti-Corruption Unit of SLC and have provided all the documents/ evidence and details available with us, which may be useful for the investigation. We will be more than happy to provide information/ evidence/ documents to any and all investigating agencies working on the matter," the FanCode said in the statement.